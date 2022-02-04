Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSY. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.54.

Shares of HSY opened at $203.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

