Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSY. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.54.
Shares of HSY opened at $203.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.16.
In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
