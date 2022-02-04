Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $196.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.54.

NYSE HSY opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $206.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Hershey by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

