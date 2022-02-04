Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.54.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.18. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.