Hershey Trust Co. Acquires New Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. BigCommerce accounts for about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in BigCommerce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,121. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

In related news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,392 shares of company stock worth $5,234,684. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

