Hershey Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Dada Nexus makes up 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,294. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

