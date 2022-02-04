Hershey Trust Co. Has $26.62 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hershey Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,298.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.09. 315,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

