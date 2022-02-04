Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.93 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 1-year low of $125.16 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.