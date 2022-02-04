Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down to $131.08

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.08, but opened at $127.55. Heska shares last traded at $128.74, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $212.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heska by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Heska by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

