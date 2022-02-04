HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $5,220,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

