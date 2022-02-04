Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and $171,973.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.15 or 0.07223403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.74 or 1.00003050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

