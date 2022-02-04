Hifi Finance (MFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $54.09 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $74.20 million and approximately $54.09 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

