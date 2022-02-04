High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.74

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.74 and traded as high as C$13.88. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 24,288 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$269.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

