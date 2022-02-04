Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 514,026 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,026 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 22.5% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 664,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.78 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.