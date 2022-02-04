Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 356,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,825,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THCP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

