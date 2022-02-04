Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 612,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.80% of Springwater Special Situations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Springwater Special Situations stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

