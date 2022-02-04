Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,075,013 Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,075,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 3.85% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHQA remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

