Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,145,074 Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 6.33% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOE. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $542,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,989,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLOE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

