Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 684,756 Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 684,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.13% of Riverview Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Riverview Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Riverview Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

About Riverview Acquisition

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

