Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 952,008 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 952,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $696,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JUGG remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 23,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,292. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

