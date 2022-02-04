Highbridge Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,902 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.10% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,660,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Merida Merger Corp. I stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 151,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

