Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,635 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Gores Holdings VII worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSEV remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. 40,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

