Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $15.57 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.20% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,922,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CFVI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.