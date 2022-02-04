Highbridge Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,645 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 16.62% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $167,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $488,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

