Highbridge Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 169,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 86.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.