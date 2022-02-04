Highbridge Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 5.63% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 48.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRSA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

