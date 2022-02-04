Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $10.08 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,020,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.96% of Software Acquisition Group Inc III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAG. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

