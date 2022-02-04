Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $14.94 Million in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,504,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,941,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 6.98% of CleanTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

