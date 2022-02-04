Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $6.80 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 428,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 in the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $11.25. 81,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,644,156. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
