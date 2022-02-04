Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $7.09 Million in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 721,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,856,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

ALCC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,530. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

