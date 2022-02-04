Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.16 Million Investment in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Shares of CENQU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU).

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.