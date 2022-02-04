Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 7.52% of Agrico Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrico Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RICO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.