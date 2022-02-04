Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,422 Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 3.11% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,860,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. 237,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,085. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

