Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,098 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 4.84% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 151,942 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCII stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

