Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 759,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIERU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,486,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,641,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,641,000.

NASDAQ SIERU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

