Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 759,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIERU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,486,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,641,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,641,000.

NASDAQ SIERU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sierra Lake Acquisition (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.