Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,673,500 Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,673,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 7.42% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $16,875,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $11,719,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

