Highbridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,366 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of East Resources Acquisition worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

