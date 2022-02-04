Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 360,971 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,971 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

