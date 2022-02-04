HighTower Advisors LLC Has $97.94 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,763 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $97,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $234.11 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.