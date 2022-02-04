HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 134,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.91 and its 200 day moving average is $285.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

