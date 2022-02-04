HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $97,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $244.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.