Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Hillstream BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:HILS)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 127,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 706,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma Inc is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream BioPharma Inc is based in BRIDGEWATER, NJ.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.