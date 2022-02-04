Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $355.40

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $355.40 and traded as high as $369.20. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $367.85, with a volume of 1,887 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $783.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.40.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at about $4,209,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

