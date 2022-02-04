Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.93. Hippo shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 8,161 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,252,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

