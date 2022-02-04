Hive Price Up 16.9% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Hive has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $426.69 million and $44.15 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003747 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,951,886 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.