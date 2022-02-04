Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 428 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $259.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.89. The company has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.