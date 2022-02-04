Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co. owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

