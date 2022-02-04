Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after buying an additional 589,682 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.73 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

