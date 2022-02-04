Holderness Investments Co. Has $6.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

