Holderness Investments Co. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,460,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $239.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $598.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.37 and its 200 day moving average is $248.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

