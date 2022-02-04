Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 6,015 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.02 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.